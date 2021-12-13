Housing investment and affordability collide in Austin

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Some people who live in predominantly Latino and Black areas of East Austin spend upwards of 60% of their income on rent, per a new housing report.

Why it matters: The statistic is another window into the Austin housing crisis, as soaring rents and home values push residents, especially those working marginal-income service industry jobs, to the city's periphery.

Financial advisers generally recommend spending no more than a third of income on housing, but soaring property values have led to a domino effect of higher property taxes and higher rent.

"When you see a metric like that, at first glance it doesn't make sense," Shri Ganeshram, CEO of Awning.com, which put together the report, tells Axios.

Super high rent in relation to income is a telltale sign of deep change, as older houses get flipped or torn down for much bigger ones.



"When I drive around East Austin, I see older construction right next to brand new houses, sometimes three times as big," Ganeshram said.

How they did it: Researchers at Awning.com, a real estate investment firm, looked at income and housing listing data in more than 75 ZIP codes around the Austin area.

What they found: Rents for two- and three-bedroom homes have increased as much as 25% compared to pre-pandemic rates.

And people are willing to pay twice as much more for an extra bedroom, from $125 pre-pandemic to $275 per month today.

"Is this the home office tax, and if it is, should employers be paying it?" the report authors write.

Of note: Austin officials are trying to come up with ways to ease the housing crunch — relaxing rules on the construction of garage apartments, for instance — but market forces are working against them.

The big picture: Rents — and investment opportunities — are going up in places like Liberty Hill, Buda and Leander, spots within commuting distance of Austin.

"If you're betting that housing supply will not keep up with 25%+ population growth in these areas, homes will appreciate quickly," per the report.

The best places to invest, for those with extra cash on hand, are farther outside of town: Think Killeen, Temple and even Waco.