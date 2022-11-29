Llano County has paid an outside attorney more than $25,000 to represent it in a case in which it's accused of banning books, per information obtained by Axios through an open records request.

Why it matters: The legal fees are a window into how taxpayer dollars are spent to defend a practice that has, to put it lightly, divided the community.

Catch up quick: As we've reported before, a group of citizens in rural Llano County, to the northwest of Austin, are suing county officials over what it describes in legal briefs as a violation of First Amendment rights after county officials stripped books from shelves.

Books taken out of circulation included "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent" by Isabel Wilkerson and "In the Night Kitchen," by Maurice Sendak.

Details: The county has paid Jonathan Mitchell $26,360 through mid-November.

In June county commissioners budgeted $150,000 in legal fees for the library fight.

Mitchell, who did not reply to an Axios interview request, conceived the 2021 Texas law that outlaws abortion after cardiac activity is detected — and empowers private citizens to bring lawsuits against those who violate it.

What we're watching: The plaintiffs are represented by a pro bono firm, but if the case persists through appeals and the county ultimately loses, taxpayers may be on the hook for some hefty legal fees.