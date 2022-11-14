Austin Police Department struggles to fill vacancies

Austin Police Department vacancies are continuing to climb amid staffing shortages in the city's 911 call center.

Why it matters: How to approach public safety remains a lightning rod in the post-George Floyd era, with Austinites divided about police spending.

Between the lines: The city and the police union are at an impasse over civilian oversight and pay as negotiations over a new police labor contract have become contentious.

By the numbers: Police Chief Joe Chacon told KVUE that APD has 1,534 officers on the force, down 65 officers from one year ago.

The department allocated for 1,812 officers in 2022, even though it had more than 1,900 officers just a few years ago.

Meanwhile, 167 officers have resigned or retired within the last year, Chacon told KVUE.

What they're saying: Chacon said the shortages mean that detectives and corporals are put back on patrol.

"It's not going to be a quick fix by any means," Chacon told KVUE.

"It's tough to be a police officer now in this city and the country. It's always been a tough job, but officers have been under the microscope more than ever."

Flashback: City leaders have yet to find a solution for the department. Last year, Austin voters rejected Proposition A, which would have put more cops on the street.

City finance officials said Prop A would have cost as much as $600 million over five years, and critics of the measure said it would not have provided comprehensive public safety reform in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Prop A opponents also said spending more on law enforcement would take away from other city programs.

Meanwhile: Austin's 911 call center also continues to struggle with vacancies, which have led to an increase in wait times for callers.

This month, nearly 74% of calls have been answered within 15 seconds — an increase from roughly 65% in October — according to data APD provided to Axios.

The call center has 46 vacancies, down from roughly 70 openings in October.

What's next: How police funding and labor negotiations spin out could depend on whom Austin elects as its next mayor, which will be determined in a Dec. 13 runoff election.