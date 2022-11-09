Data: Texas Ethics Commission campaign finance reports for Texans for Greg Abbott and Beto for Texas. Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Running statewide in Texas — and buying ads in the major media markets of Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, not to mention cities like Amarillo, Lubbock and Tyler — requires a lot of taco money.

By the numbers: With the combined amount spent by candidates Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke, you could buy more than 50 million tacos at Austin's El Primo on South First Street.

The bottom line: The most expensive gubernatorial election in Texas history is now finished.