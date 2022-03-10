Food fight: Austin's al pastor tacos

1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Nicole Cobler
Rosita's Al Pastor tacos. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

We're on a mission to find the best Austin spots for our favorite dishes.

  • First up: Tacos al pastor.

The big picture: We can't get enough of these tacos made with spit-grilled pork.

  • Of note: Al pastor, as many of you know, means "shepherd style."

Nicole's pick: It's obviously all about Rosita's Al Pastor — it's in the name.

  • Yes, we've told you about Rosita's before, but it's Nicole's go-to for a delicious and affordable lunch ($2 per taco).
  • She adds onions and cilantro and always asks for extra red sauce. 🤤 If she's lucky, she'll have enough to use on eggs later in the week.

Asher's pick: His go-to is El Primo on South First, where the hot oil from the pastor nearly crisps the tortillas.

The al pastor at El Primo.
The al pastor at El Primo. Photo: Asher Price/Axios
  • He likes to douse his tacos in the salsa verde and the salsa roja — because it's yummy and pretty.
  • Step two: Inhale the taco.
  • Pro tip: The El Primo truck, run by siblings whose family hails from Michoacán, accepts cash only, so be prepared.

Bonus tip: You'll definitely want to complement your pastor with an asada.

Write us at [email protected] with your favorite al pastor spots in Austin.

