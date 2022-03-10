Food fight: Austin's al pastor tacos
- First up: Tacos al pastor.
The big picture: We can't get enough of these tacos made with spit-grilled pork.
- Of note: Al pastor, as many of you know, means "shepherd style."
Nicole's pick: It's obviously all about Rosita's Al Pastor — it's in the name.
- Yes, we've told you about Rosita's before, but it's Nicole's go-to for a delicious and affordable lunch ($2 per taco).
- She adds onions and cilantro and always asks for extra red sauce. 🤤 If she's lucky, she'll have enough to use on eggs later in the week.
Asher's pick: His go-to is El Primo on South First, where the hot oil from the pastor nearly crisps the tortillas.
- He likes to douse his tacos in the salsa verde and the salsa roja — because it's yummy and pretty.
- Step two: Inhale the taco.
- Pro tip: The El Primo truck, run by siblings whose family hails from Michoacán, accepts cash only, so be prepared.
Bonus tip: You'll definitely want to complement your pastor with an asada.
Write us at [email protected] with your favorite al pastor spots in Austin.
