Food fight: Austin's al pastor tacos

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

We're on a mission to find the best Austin spots for our favorite dishes.

First up: Tacos al pastor.

The big picture: We can't get enough of these tacos made with spit-grilled pork.

Of note: Al pastor, as many of you know, means "shepherd style."

Nicole's pick: It's obviously all about Rosita's Al Pastor — it's in the name.

Yes, we've told you about Rosita's before, but it's Nicole's go-to for a delicious and affordable lunch ($2 per taco).

about Rosita's before, but it's Nicole's go-to for a delicious and affordable lunch ($2 per taco). She adds onions and cilantro and always asks for extra red sauce. 🤤 If she's lucky, she'll have enough to use on eggs later in the week.

Asher's pick: His go-to is El Primo on South First, where the hot oil from the pastor nearly crisps the tortillas.

The al pastor at El Primo. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

He likes to douse his tacos in the salsa verde and the salsa roja — because it's yummy and pretty.

Step two: Inhale the taco.

Pro tip: The El Primo truck, run by siblings whose family hails from Michoacán, accepts cash only, so be prepared.

Bonus tip: You'll definitely want to complement your pastor with an asada.

Write us at [email protected] with your favorite al pastor spots in Austin.