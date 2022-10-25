Austin ER's "inundated" with respiratory virus cases in children

A child is vaccinated for influenza on Oct. 17 in Seville. Photo: Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press via Getty Images

Austin health officials say the area is experiencing an uptick in the number of patients in pediatric emergency departments, mirroring a national trend in rising respiratory illness rates among children.

The big picture: The unseasonably high numbers of respiratory illness in kids has put a strain on hospitals that are already preparing for the typical wintertime surge of patients ill from viruses, writes Axios' Herb Scribner.

Hospitals are also battling incoming cases of COVID, rhinoviruses and the flu year-round.

It doesn't help that there's been a nationwide shortage of health care workers.

Catch up quick: For most, a mild case of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, lasts about two weeks. But some infants, young children and older adults, especially those with pre-existing health conditions, may suffer from more severe cases, leading to hospitalization, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What they're saying: Dell Children's Medical Center, St. David’s Children's Hospital and Austin Public Health released a joint statement saying emergency departments are "inundated with children suffering from symptoms of flu-like illnesses."

Health officials urged parents to call their doctor or take their child to an urgent care clinic to free up emergency department space.

"If they are having trouble breathing or have some other type of related emergency condition, they should go to an emergency department," officials added.

How we got here: In pre-pandemic years, RSV would make its rounds in the fall and winter before going away in the summer, according to the Wall Street Journal. COVID shifted the pattern, causing a dip in RSV as the coronavirus bullied its way through the population.

But this year, RSV and other respiratory illnesses lingered throughout the summer and now into early fall.

What to do: Officials recommend caregivers vaccinate their children for influenza to protect against a rise in those cases later this winter.

