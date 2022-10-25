Austin ER's "inundated" with respiratory virus cases in children
Austin health officials say the area is experiencing an uptick in the number of patients in pediatric emergency departments, mirroring a national trend in rising respiratory illness rates among children.
The big picture: The unseasonably high numbers of respiratory illness in kids has put a strain on hospitals that are already preparing for the typical wintertime surge of patients ill from viruses, writes Axios' Herb Scribner.
- Hospitals are also battling incoming cases of COVID, rhinoviruses and the flu year-round.
- It doesn't help that there's been a nationwide shortage of health care workers.
Catch up quick: For most, a mild case of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, lasts about two weeks. But some infants, young children and older adults, especially those with pre-existing health conditions, may suffer from more severe cases, leading to hospitalization, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
What they're saying: Dell Children's Medical Center, St. David’s Children's Hospital and Austin Public Health released a joint statement saying emergency departments are "inundated with children suffering from symptoms of flu-like illnesses."
- Health officials urged parents to call their doctor or take their child to an urgent care clinic to free up emergency department space.
- "If they are having trouble breathing or have some other type of related emergency condition, they should go to an emergency department," officials added.
How we got here: In pre-pandemic years, RSV would make its rounds in the fall and winter before going away in the summer, according to the Wall Street Journal. COVID shifted the pattern, causing a dip in RSV as the coronavirus bullied its way through the population.
- But this year, RSV and other respiratory illnesses lingered throughout the summer and now into early fall.
What to do: Officials recommend caregivers vaccinate their children for influenza to protect against a rise in those cases later this winter.
Go deeper: Here's what caregivers should consider when assessing their children's health this winter
