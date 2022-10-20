Children's Hospital nears capacity as respiratory illnesses spike

Children’s National Hospital is nearing capacity as cases of respiratory illnesses, especially respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, spike across the country.

What’s happening: RSV — characterized by symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, and fever — occurs every fall and winter, but this year’s season started earlier and has seen higher than usual case counts, says Sarah Combs, a doctor at Children’s National Hospital.

Here’s what caregivers should consider when assessing their children's health this winter:

Monitor your child’s overall health, Combs says. If they seem fatigued and congested but are not otherwise struggling to breathe, keep them home and ensure they’re drinking fluids.

However, if a child’s cough is taking the wind out of them, she recommends caregivers call their pediatrician’s office for a virtual visit or to see if their child should be brought in.

Yes, but: If your child is struggling to speak or is lethargic and unresponsive, caregivers should check to see if they’re having trouble breathing.

Combs recommends checking under their shirts and seeing if their stomach muscles are pulling in and out when they try to take a breath. That’s a sign they need to go to an emergency department.

Zoom out: Children’s National tells Axios that a national shortage of health care workers has exacerbated the hospital’s workload.

Be smart: One of the best ways to protect your family is to stay up-to-date on your flu and COVID shots.