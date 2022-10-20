Willy T. Ribbs reflects on diversity in Formula 1

Willy T. Ribbs stands on the grid prior to the Camping World Superstar Racing Experience event at South Boston Speedway in June in Virginia. Photo: Jared Tilton/SRX/Getty Images

As hundreds of thousands of fans descend upon the Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the U.S. Grand Prix, Driftwood-based Willy T. Ribbs will be among them — as he is nearly every year — to cheer on a sport he says has made impressive progress since he was behind the wheel.

Catch up quick: Ribbs, a diversity and inclusion representative for Formula 1, became the sport's first Black driver to test an F1 car and the first Black driver to race in the Indy 500.

He endured years of racism, death threats, engine sabotage and more as a driver in the '90s.

"It was a tough trail to blaze, but I did it," Ribbs told Axios. "I'm still picking arrows out of my behind, but I pioneered it, and the sport has now recognized that."

Ribbs has lived in Driftwood since 2006.

What they're saying: "I think it's going faster in terms of diversity and inclusion than it's ever gone, and in a short amount of time," Ribbs said, noting that Lewis Hamilton — the first Black driver to race an F1 car — has "got the record book."

"That's what Formula 1 has done as far as people of color," Ribbs added. "Formula 1 sees that this is something that they are absolutely going to be involved with to grow the sport."

Yes, but: The motorsport still has a ways to go.

The Hamilton Commission, an initiative of the 103-time Grand Prix champion, found that only 1% of motorsport engineering jobs are held by Black workers.

Not to mention only two women have ever competed at the Grand Prix level, and Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali in August said he can't "see a girl coming into F1 in the next five years."

Of note: Formula 1's popularity in the U.S. has surged since the 2019 premier of Netflix's "Drive to Survive" — a docuseries that takes viewers behind the scenes of F1.

What to watch: The Circuit of The Americas hosts the Grand Prix, where the sport's top drivers will race 56 laps on the 3.426-mile track.