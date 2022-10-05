Hotels and short-term rentals gear up for ACL

Austin City Limits Music Festival-goers have snapped up hotel rooms and short-term rental properties, a promising sign for the recovering leisure and hospitality industry.

Driving the news: Downtown hotel rooms are close to selling out, according to new data Expedia-owned Hotels.com provided to Axios.

Compared to last year, Austin-based short-term rental site Vrbo saw demand for rental properties in Austin increase 15% during both ACL weekends.

Why it matters: ACL is the city's largest music festival, shutting down Zilker Park for at least a month each year and driving tens of thousands of tourists to the city.

The hospitality sector, a significant driving force of the local economy, was hit hard by the pandemic, but ACL festival officials said last year's two-weekend event raked in $369 million for the local economy, the first time the figure surpassed $300 million.

And while the industry hasn't entirely recovered, leisure travel during South by Southwest earlier this year offered a glimpse of a near-return to normalcy.

Yes, but: Business travel, which typically requires weekday trips, has yet to bounce back.

Weekend travel is largely driven by leisure travelers.

What they're saying: Total visitors to Austin in 2019 reached more than 30 million people, the last year Visit Austin conducted the study. Visit Austin's Tom Noonan said he anticipates this year's figures to reach or surpass pre-pandemic numbers.

Hotel tax collection is expected to be at an all-time high for the fiscal year 2021-2022, Noonan added.

"There’s not a lot of cities in the U.S. that can say that right now because of the impacts of the pandemic," he wrote in an emailed statement.

Of note: Hotels in northwest Austin and the Domain remain available, according to the booking site. Vrbo also still has availability for both weekends of ACL.

Austin is expected to be especially busy from Oct. 14-16 as the second weekend of ACL collides with UT's game against Iowa State at DKR Memorial Stadium.

Go deeper: Hoteliers haven't slowed down their construction plans in Austin, with more than 6,000 hotel rooms added to the area since 2019, according to Visit Austin.