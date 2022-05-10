SXSW hotel bookings mark latest return of leisure travel

Data: Kalibri Labs, CBRE; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

South by Southwest hotel bookings saw a near-return to normalcy in March, the latest sign of a rebound in leisure travel, according to a new report from CBRE.

Why it matters: The hospitality sector is a significant driving force behind the local economy, and while the industry hasn't entirely resumed, the figures are a promising sign for the summer travel season.

By the numbers: Revenue per available room, the hotel industry standard to measure a property's performance, improved significantly during this year's SXSW compared to one year prior, CBRE found.

This year's event still fell short of pre-pandemic levels, however, when revenue per room reached $145.86. Revenue per available room this year hit $131.39, down 10% from 2019.

Meanwhile, total hotel room revenue, which is a helpful gauge for groups interested in tax revenue generated by the city's hospitality sector, is up 5% from 2019, CBRE found.

Yes, but: The spike in total revenue is likely due to an increase in the number of hotel rooms since 2019, according to Kevin Donahue, who leads CBRE's Texas hotel valuations practice.

There were 40,396 rooms in March 2019. That grew to 46,877 in March 2022, driven by hotel construction growth.

Flashback: Business travel was hit hard by the pandemic, but leisure travel has been on the upswing.

Vrbo reported almost a 50% increase in demand for vacation rentals in the Austin area during SXSW compared to 2019.

Despite higher costs due to inflation, AAA reports that 2022 travel bookings are off to a much stronger start compared with this time last year, while the CEO of Expedia Group predicts this summer will be "the busiest travel season ever.”

What to watch: SXSW officials have not yet released their economic impact report, but 2019's impact on the local economy totaled $355.9 million.

CBRE predicts a rebound by 2025.

Of note: Austin City Limits' 2021 economic impact report will be released today in a 10am press conference.