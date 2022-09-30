Your guide to raking leaves in Austin

Welcome to autumn, when our yards are littered with (sticky, aphid-y) leaves.

Why it matters: Around this time of year, many of us feel compelled to spend hours on the menial task of shepherding leaves into bags or bins.

Our hacks: If you have more leaves for curbside pickup than fit in the city-supplied green cart, eschew the single-use leaf bags, and instead buy a bunch of cheapo, stackable garbage cans. They're reusable, less expensive over time and often come with wheels.

Wait till right after a rain, when the leaves clump together nicely, making them easier to rake up.

Yes, but: God knows when it'll rain again. You could do a quick hosing of your yard for the same effect.

Use a small child to stuff down the leaves.

This works — especially if you use garbage cans instead of leaf bags.

Gently lift a sub-6-year-old by the armpits and place him or her in the seemingly full-of-leaves garbage can. Ask the child to stomp or dance.

Alternatively: Just leave the leaves.

They'll break down naturally or you can grind them up by mower, ultimately enriching your soil.

And if you just have to clean them up, compost 'em. Try raking them onto an old sheet and dragging them to your compost pile. (H/t reader Aimee B. for that tip)

What we're reading: The O. Henry short story masterpiece, "The Last Leaf," naturally.