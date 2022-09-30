52 mins ago - News

Your guide to raking leaves in Austin

Asher Price
Illustration of a pile of leaves that is being raked to reveal an Axios logo.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Welcome to autumn, when our yards are littered with (sticky, aphid-y) leaves.

Why it matters: Around this time of year, many of us feel compelled to spend hours on the menial task of shepherding leaves into bags or bins.

Our hacks: If you have more leaves for curbside pickup than fit in the city-supplied green cart, eschew the single-use leaf bags, and instead buy a bunch of cheapo, stackable garbage cans. They're reusable, less expensive over time and often come with wheels.

  • Wait till right after a rain, when the leaves clump together nicely, making them easier to rake up.
  • Yes, but: God knows when it'll rain again. You could do a quick hosing of your yard for the same effect.

Use a small child to stuff down the leaves.

  • This works — especially if you use garbage cans instead of leaf bags.
    • Gently lift a sub-6-year-old by the armpits and place him or her in the seemingly full-of-leaves garbage can. Ask the child to stomp or dance.

Alternatively: Just leave the leaves.

What we're reading: The O. Henry short story masterpiece, "The Last Leaf," naturally.

