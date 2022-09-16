Struggling with sap that covers your lawn and car? You're not alone.

The big picture: Axios Austin reader Mary Catherine S. asked us to ask about a sticky, thin layer of sap on her car that she's never seen before.

"I've parked under the same pecan tree in East Austin for three years and never experienced this before! The stickiness is also now covering the handrails along my front steps; it's pretty crazy!"

We reached out to Joe Marcus, program coordinator of the Native Plants of North America at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, who explained what's happening.

Be smart: The sticky residue isn't tree sap. It's honeydew — a sugary liquid secreted by aphids, who feed on tree leaves, Marcus told us.

Aphids suck on the leaves — almost like a mosquito — and then excrete honeydew.

The insects are found on many plants but are especially noticeable on pecan and crepe myrtles in Texas.

And there's a whole ecosystem around this. Ants love to snack on the honeydew and rub the backs of aphids to stimulate the insect to excrete a droplet.

Of note: Honeydew won't kill your trees, but it's a pain and it often leads to sooty mold fungus growing on the top of the dew.

That fungus blocks sunlight from getting to tree leaves and slows its growth. Marcus said he's never known sooty mold to kill a tree.

Pro tip: Natural predators like ladybugs and ladybird beetles can be released into a backyard to eat the aphids.

Rain also helps wash away the honeydew. (Marcus suggests doing a rain dance.)

The bottom line: "It's a pretty complicated thing, but it's very common this time of year," Marcus said.