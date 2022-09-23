What to watch at The Texas Tribune Festival

Throngs of Texas Capitol junkies are headed downtown this weekend to catch big-names discussing politics and policy at the annual Texas Tribune Festival.

Here's what we're watching:

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will sit down with Bloomberg News finance reporter Danielle Moran today at 8:45am.

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, a Hays County Republican, will record an episode of CBS News' "The Takeout" podcast with Major Garrett, chief Washington correspondent for CBS, today at 10am.

State Rep. Dustin Burrows (R-Lubbock) will join a panel of lawmakers previewing the 88th Texas Legislature at 10:15am today, and at 12:30pm will speak on a panel about the Uvalde mass shooting.

Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who is challenging Gov. Greg Abbott in his re-election bid, will sit down for a one-on-one with Lawrence Wright, a staff writer for the New Yorker, at 1:30pm Saturday.

Austin mayoral candidates Celia Israel and Kirk Watson will discuss how they would lead the city in a session moderated by Austin American-Statesman metro columnist Bridget Grumet at 4:30pm Saturday.

Of note: Tickets are still available online.