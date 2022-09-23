44 mins ago - Things to Do

What to watch at The Texas Tribune Festival

Nicole Cobler
Beto O'Rourke speaks with Garrett Haake of MSNBC during a panel at The Texas Tribune Festival in 2019. Photo: Sergio Flores/Getty Images

Throngs of Texas Capitol junkies are headed downtown this weekend to catch big-names discussing politics and policy at the annual Texas Tribune Festival.

Here's what we're watching:

  • Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will sit down with Bloomberg News finance reporter Danielle Moran today at 8:45am.
  • U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, a Hays County Republican, will record an episode of CBS News' "The Takeout" podcast with Major Garrett, chief Washington correspondent for CBS, today at 10am.
  • State Rep. Dustin Burrows (R-Lubbock) will join a panel of lawmakers previewing the 88th Texas Legislature at 10:15am today, and at 12:30pm will speak on a panel about the Uvalde mass shooting.
  • Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who is challenging Gov. Greg Abbott in his re-election bid, will sit down for a one-on-one with Lawrence Wright, a staff writer for the New Yorker, at 1:30pm Saturday.
  • Austin mayoral candidates Celia Israel and Kirk Watson will discuss how they would lead the city in a session moderated by Austin American-Statesman metro columnist Bridget Grumet at 4:30pm Saturday.

Of note: Tickets are still available online.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Austin stories

No stories could be found

Austinpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more