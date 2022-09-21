Texas' chief financial officer appears to be angling for higher office.

The big picture: Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is known as a low-temperature, middle-of-the-road, straight-shooter, so some of his recent, pointed pronouncements have raised questions about whether he's trying to build his political profile ahead of a run for higher office.

Between the lines: Last week, interspersed amid ho-hum announcements about academic scholarships for third graders and record returns of unclaimed property, his office sent out a press release headlined "Glenn Hegar Stands Up to EPA Bureaucrats in Defense of Texas Economy."

The EPA says that air quality in the oil-producing Permian Basin violates federal smog standards — so local authorities and companies may have to take measures to prevent pollution.

Hegar, in turn, asked federal officials to consider the money at stake.

"This tone-deaf proposal could raise gas prices nationwide, undercut our allies abroad and add to global supply chain issues. I remain committed to protecting Texans and our economy from job-killing government mandates," he said.

Zoom out: In the last couple months, Hegar has been on offense, warring with Harris County officials over police funding, investigating a Dallas-area club over a drag show, and threatening to freeze out financial firms he says are anti-oil and gas.

Last month, Hegar, who authored abortion restrictions as a state senator, proclaimed support for exempting feminine hygiene products from state sales tax — as Republicans nationwide have been trying to figure out how to hold onto women voters in the wake of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Plus: He continues to make appearances like one in the Panhandle this week for his "Good for Texas Tour: Water Edition," which doubles as a way for him to introduce himself to voters in far-flung parts of the state.

What they're saying: Hegar, who is up for re-election this fall as comptroller, has said he will not run for the office again — but has not ruled out a run for lieutenant governor or governor.

Hegar has said he is "focused on continuing to shepherd the state economy through these challenging times marked by high inflation and global geopolitical uncertainty."

The bottom line: "He's sort of kept to himself until all of a sudden, and that tells me that he’s got plans and that he needs to over perform in that upcoming election so that he looks more viable as a candidate for higher office later on," Genevieve Van Cleve, who tracks Texas state politics for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, told the Texas Tribune.