Alabama's Crimson Tide, the nation's No. 1 college football team, will face off against Texas on Saturday.

The big picture: The game is a huge test for the rebuilding Longhorns. Is this edition of University of Texas football a potential title contender — or just another chump?

The oddsmakers say: Chump. Alabama, led by quarterback Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, is favored to win by about three touchdowns.

UT finished last season 5-7.

Yes, but: The Longhorns have … spirit. Also, home-field advantage, slashing running back Bijan Robinson — who is now selling his own brand of mustard — and mullet-headed QB Quinn Ewers.

Yes, against lowly Louisiana-Monroe last weekend, Ewers, a dark-horse Heisman candidate, threw an interception before his first completion.

Also, Ewers' car was towed during the game.

The intrigue: The game kicks off at 11am — instead of prime time — on Fox, as the network promotes its Big Noon Kickoff brand.

The high tomorrow will be 95 degrees — and feel like roughly 115 degrees on the field, in our unscientific estimation.

"I am glad I did not buy tickets for the Alabama game," Tarik LaCour, who bills himself as president of the Ewers fan club, wrote on Twitter this year. "I am not interested in being physically and emotionally melted; emotionally melted will suffice."

What we're hoping for: A moral victory. If UT loses by, say, 10 points, Longhorns fans everywhere can be quite proud.

The bottom line: If UT manages a victory, the goalposts will definitely come down.