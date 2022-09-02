Texas football, Labor Day: Things to do Sept. 2-5
Looking for things to do during the long weekend? We've got you covered.
🍔 Dine for less this weekend at participating businesses during Austin Restaurant Week. Deals continue through Sept. 11.
🇯🇵 Cheer sumo wrestlers, watch displays of swordsmanship and listen to Japanese percussion at the Consulate's Cup at Dreamland in Dripping Springs on Saturday. Tickets start at $20.
🍺 Grab a beer and a beanbag for Jester King Brewery's Labor Day cornhole competition from 1-3pm Monday.
💧 Take a dip at Austin Motel's pool for their end-of-summer Labor Day party. Admission to the noon-4pm event is free but make sure you get there early.
🐂 Throw on your burnt orange and head toward campus to tailgate before the Texas Longhorns kickoff against Louisiana-Monroe at 7pm Saturday. You can't miss the tents around the stadium.
🏈 Other Texas football options around town:
- Scholz Garten's "UT Football Tailgarten" starts at 10am, with a DJ, food and other specials.
- Texas Exes' tailgate at the Alumni Center is free with proof of membership, or $10 for nonmembers.
- 101X and Bud Light will host a free tailgate in the parking lot of Austin Scottish Rite Theater with a live DJ, complimentary drinks and music.
