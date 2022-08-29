Deals to grab during Austin Restaurant Week

Starting Thursday, you can snag deals at your favorite restaurants knowing that your money is going to a good cause.

The big picture: Austin Restaurant Week is back.

Why it matters: Restaurants, bars and breweries will offer prix-fixe menus, specialty menu items and drink specials from Sept. 1–11, with a portion of the sales going toward the Central Texas Food Bank.

Deals to snag: Here are delicious bargains we're eyeing.

The bottom line: You have many more to choose from. More than 80 establishments will participate in this year's Restaurant Week.