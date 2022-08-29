16 mins ago - Food and Drink
Deals to grab during Austin Restaurant Week
Starting Thursday, you can snag deals at your favorite restaurants knowing that your money is going to a good cause.
The big picture: Austin Restaurant Week is back.
Why it matters: Restaurants, bars and breweries will offer prix-fixe menus, specialty menu items and drink specials from Sept. 1–11, with a portion of the sales going toward the Central Texas Food Bank.
Deals to snag: Here are delicious bargains we're eyeing.
- Hillside Farmacy will offer a $20 "old fashioned Happy Meal" lunch with a burger and cocktail.
- Fast-casual Italian joint Uncle Nicky's will offer a $20 lunch, while Carpenters Hall will offer a $60 dinner and specialty cocktail.
- Foreign & Domestic will offer a $40 dinner.
- Bar Peached announced a three-course dinner for $40 in addition to a $13 Flor de Luna cocktail.
The bottom line: You have many more to choose from. More than 80 establishments will participate in this year's Restaurant Week.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.