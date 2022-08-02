Austin-based Tito's bucks seltzer trend with an empty can

We're living in a seltzer world, but Austin-based Tito's Handmade Vodka has no plans to jump on the trend.

Driving the news: Tito's launched a new marketing campaign Tuesday for "Tito's in a Can*," a limited edition, 16-ounce, insulated can.

Yes, there's an asterisk because the cans are empty. You'll have to fill it with a DIY seltzer.

Why it matters: Many brands have found success in starting as a seltzer or expanding into the fizzy stuff. There's White Claw, Truly, Topo Chico, High Noon, Ranch Rider, Ranch Water, Corona and Bud Light, to name a few.

Yes, but: Tito's says they're sticking to plain ol' vodka, and the cans are inspired by the never-ending flood of seltzers and canned cocktails being introduced to the market.

What they're saying: "At Tito's, we put our energy into doing one thing, and doing it really well: making a high-quality and smooth vodka at a reasonable price," said Taylor Berry, vice president of brand marketing at Tito's.

"We developed Tito's in a Can* so Tito's drinkers can make their own, better-quality seltzers — ones that are fresh, and are as strong or carbonated or citrusy as you want."

The bottom line: You can buy the empty can online or at Tito's local retail shop for $20.