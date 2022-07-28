2 hours ago - News

How Austin is already starting its Halloween preparations

Asher Price
A pumpkin display at Michaels.
A Halloween-themed display at the Michaels in Westlake. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

Leaving aside the triple-digit temps and no football on TV, it's starting to feel very autumn-y.

The evidence: Arts-and-crafts chain Michaels has put out its pumpkin wares.

  • Plus: We noticed this week that H-E-B has issued limited-edition pecan-pumpkin dishwashing detergent.
Pumpkin dishwashing detergent on a shelf at H-E-B.
We're pretty sure that's not natural pumpkin color. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

What's next: A Michaels clerk told us the Christmas displays are right around the corner.

