2 hours ago
How Austin is already starting its Halloween preparations
Leaving aside the triple-digit temps and no football on TV, it's starting to feel very autumn-y.
The evidence: Arts-and-crafts chain Michaels has put out its pumpkin wares.
- Plus: We noticed this week that H-E-B has issued limited-edition pecan-pumpkin dishwashing detergent.
What's next: A Michaels clerk told us the Christmas displays are right around the corner.
