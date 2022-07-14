How Austin's tech salaries compare to other cities

Data: Carta; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Wages in the Austin area are rising but continue to lag behind tech salaries in San Francisco, according to a new report.

Driving the news: Austin is a second-tier city when it comes to tech worker compensation, according to private company data compiled by Carta, the maker of equity management software.

By the numbers: As of June, workers at tech startups in the Austin area made 91% of what their counterparts in San Francisco made, Carta's data shows.

The Houston and Dallas metro areas are considered third-tier cities for tech salaries, with tech workers earning less than 88% and 87%, respectively, of San Francisco workers' salaries.

Yes, but: Texas workers can stretch their dollars further than people in cities with higher costs of living like San Francisco.

The cost of living is 49% lower in Austin compared with San Francisco, according to NerdWallet's cost of living calculator.

Tech companies often take an employee's location into account when deciding on compensation, but Carta's report notes that remote work is forcing salaries to converge toward the higher end of the scale as companies compete nationally for talent.

The big picture: The West continues to lead in tech talent with established hubs like San Francisco alongside growing cities like Salt Lake City and Portland.