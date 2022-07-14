Austin quarterly VC deals dip amid nationwide slowdown

Data: PitchBook; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Venture capital deployment in the Austin metro declined in the second quarter of 2022, mirroring national trends.

Why it matters: Startups rely on outside capital to grow, and the pandemic marked a boom for fundraising at all stages. But with the broader market heading toward bear territory, the money could be less abundant.

By the numbers: The metro area's second quarter of 2022 delivered 80 deals valued at more than $870 million, new data from PitchBook shows.

The figure is a dip from the previous year, when the area saw 94 deals valued at more than $1.9 billion.

Yes, but: The area has gained plenty of momentum in recent years to fuel future investments. Plus, Austin-based venture capital firms have recently announced big funds for startups.

Silverton Partners announced this month that it raised $248 million across two funds — one for early-stage investments and another for existing portfolio companies.

S3 Ventures launched a $250 million fund in March.

LiveOak Ventures secured $210 million for its third fund in November.

What they're saying: Brian Smith, founder and managing director of S3 Ventures, said the firm has seen its most active year ever with seven new investments so far.

"I think we expect it to cool off a little bit going into the second half of the year, but it's been a strong year for us already," he told Axios.

Smith added that the number of deals S3 is reviewing has already slowed: "I think either companies are not forming or they're spreading their cash out longer."

Of note: Startups in their early stages have been largely insulated from late-stage and public market corrections, and venture capital funds that continue to see strong limited partner (LP) interest have remained relatively unaffected, the PitchBook report found.

S3 Ventures operates under the single LP model, which allows the firm to scale as needed, Smith said.

The bottom line: Expect the pace of fundraising to continue to slow, according to Pamela Aldsworth, head of venture capital coverage for JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking.