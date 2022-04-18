Austin sees strong quarter for VC deals amid signs of a slowdown

Data: Pitchbook; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

It's still a good time to be an entrepreneur in Austin, despite signs of a venture capital slowdown nationwide.

The big picture: The metro area's first quarter of 2022 delivered 99 deals valued at more than $1.5 billion, new data from PitchBook shows.

The figure is roughly in line with last year's, when 90-119 deals occurred for each quarter of 2021.

Austin's deal count remains above that of Denver, Atlanta and Miami.

Still, VC funding on both coasts still makes up a bulk of all deals.

Flashback: 2021 delivered a big year for venture capital funding in Austin, with 387 deals valued at a record-setting $4.9 billion — or 211% growth compared to the previous year.

The latest quarterly numbers put Austin's VC industry on pace to reach that figure again.

Between the lines: There's a lot of new, local money plunging into the startup world.

What they're saying: "Two years ago maybe 20 venture capital firms considered Austin their headquarters," CS Freeland, executive director and co-founder of Austin Venture Association, said. "Now ... we're seeing that number is closer to 70— meaning the actual majority of venture capitalists here are new."

Zoom out: Nationwide, VC investment activity and VC-backed IPOs did not maintain their pace in Q1 after a record-setting 2021, a PitchBook analysis found.

Only 28 VC-backed companies were publicly listed in Q1, the lowest quarterly count since Q1 2020.

Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific Inc., which moved its headquarters from Seattle to Austin last year, was the only metro area exit in Q1 2022, per PitchBook.

E-commerce firm Cart.com's $240 million fundraising round topped the Austin-Round Rock metro's Q1 deals, Pitchbook found.

The other biggest Q1 deals: