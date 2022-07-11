How to stay cool in a summer blackout

Monday marked the latest test of the state's power grid, with officials urging Texans to conserve energy during peak hours.

The big picture: ERCOT didn’t anticipate any "system-wide outages" as of mid-afternoon, but it's yet another reminder to prepare for potential blackouts in the summer heat.

Here's what you should do ahead of time:

Fill your car with gas, get cash and stock up on water and nonperishable food items.

Purchase emergency items like a first aid kit, a battery powered radio and fan.

Conserve energy usage by rotating reversible ceiling fans counterclockwise, closing blinds and setting your thermostat higher.

Make a plan in case you need to evacuate, and review cooling center locations.

Here's what to do if you lose power:

Make sure you, your loved ones and pets drink lots of water.

Keep curtains closed, especially those facing direct sunlight.

Use towels soaked in cold water and ice packs on the body to stay cool.

Circulate the air with a battery powered fan and open the windows at night.

Take a cold bath or hop in a swimming pool to cool off.

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to prevent food from spoiling sooner.

The bottom line: Know the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Check on pets, elderly neighbors and children.