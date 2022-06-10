8 hours ago - News
Triple-digit temps expected through weekend
Austin is heading into a dangerously sweltering weekend with multiple triple-digit days.
Driving the news: Austin-Travis County public safety officials issued a heat advisory this week, urging residents to drink plenty of water, take breaks in the shade and know where to go to cool off.
- Officials also opened cooling centers, which include libraries and recreation centers.
Why it matters: Extremely hot temps can lead to heat stroke or heat exhaustion and put children and pets at risk.
- Stay indoors (or by the pool with an ice-cold beverage), drink plenty of water and monitor yourself and loved ones for signs of heat stroke or exhaustion.
Of note: Symptoms of heat exhaustion include excessive sweating; cool, pale and clammy skin; nausea or vomiting; muscle cramps and a rapid, weak pulse.
- Heat stroke symptoms include dry skin that's hot to the touch, hallucinations and loss of consciousness.
- If you experience these symptoms or witness someone with them, move them, cool them and call 911.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.