Triple-digit temps expected through weekend

Austin is heading into a dangerously sweltering weekend with multiple triple-digit days.

Driving the news: Austin-Travis County public safety officials issued a heat advisory this week, urging residents to drink plenty of water, take breaks in the shade and know where to go to cool off.

Officials also opened cooling centers, which include libraries and recreation centers.

Why it matters: Extremely hot temps can lead to heat stroke or heat exhaustion and put children and pets at risk.

Stay indoors (or by the pool with an ice-cold beverage), drink plenty of water and monitor yourself and loved ones for signs of heat stroke or exhaustion.

Of note: Symptoms of heat exhaustion include excessive sweating; cool, pale and clammy skin; nausea or vomiting; muscle cramps and a rapid, weak pulse.