Demand for self-managed abortion care expected to rise

The number of Texans seeking self-managed abortion care will likely continue to rise, despite the end of Roe, experts say.

Why it matters: Texas clinics are closing their doors — even before the state's so-called trigger law goes into effect and makes performing abortion a felony — and research has shown that the demand for self-managed abortion care surged as restrictions were put in place last year.

The big picture: Texas legislators have already banned abortions after roughly six weeks and outlawed abortion-inducing drugs like misoprostol and mifepristone.

State law also makes it illegal to mail abortion pills, but legal experts say it'd be nearly impossible for Texas prosecutors to halt the mailing of medication from other states.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday that states cannot ban mifepristone based on disagreement with the federal government on its safety and efficacy.

Yes, but: The end of Roe is unlikely to stop Texans from traveling for the procedure, purchasing medications through online sites or taking other steps to try to stop a pregnancy, according to University of Texas researcher Abigail Aiken.

Flashback: Aiken, who has also studied the safety and effectiveness of abortion medication in telemedicine, found that demand for self-managed abortion care in the state surged within the first week after Texas' law took effect in 2021.

The number of average daily requests for abortion medication made to the Austria-based nonprofit Aid Access from people in Texas increased by 1,180% over the previous daily average, leaping to nearly 138 requests per day, per research published in late February.

Demand for the medication remained high in the three months after the bill's implementation. The nonprofit averaged 29.5 daily requests in October, November and December.

What they're saying: Requests for abortion medication has not dropped off since then, Aiken told Axios on Friday.

"The demand in the early part of 2022 in Texas has not gotten any smaller," Aiken said. "We still have that tripling of requests (to Aid Access)."

The bottom line: Demand for abortions isn't going anywhere, according to Aiken.