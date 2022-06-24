Multiple clinics that provide abortions closed down Friday in the immediate aftermath of the Supreme Court's ruling that will end federal protections on abortion.

Driving the news: The Supreme Court issued a ruling Friday that overturns Roe v. Wade, making it so states can legally regulate or ban abortion.

The big picture: There are at least 13 states with "trigger laws" that will immediately outlaw abortion, which means more than a quarter of nearly 800 clinics will shut down, CBS News reports.

This will especially limit access to abortion clinics in the South and Midwest since at least 32 abortion providers across Arkansas, Missouri, Louisiana and Texas will be prohibited from offering the procedure, CNBC reports.

Here's a running list of different clinics that closed their doors in the wake of the decision.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall ordered abortion clinics in the state to "cease and desist operations" after the Roe v. Wade ruling.

Arkansas: Planned Parenthood Great Plains (PPGP) said that it has paused all abortion services in Arkansas.

Louisiana: All three clinics in Louisiana closed on Friday, State Rep. Mandie Landry tweeted.

This includes the only clinic in New Orleans that provided abortions, which closed its doors and workers were sent home less than two hours after the Supreme Court ruling, NOLA.com reports.

South Dakota's final operating clinic in Sioux Falls closed its doors last week before the Supreme Court decision, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said.

Texas: Whole Woman’s Health — which runs four clinics in Texas — said it will stop providing abortions in Texas after the ruling, the Texas Tribune reports.

Wisconsin: Planned Parenthood in Wisconsin halted all scheduled abortions at its clinics in Madison, Milwaukee and Sheboygan on Friday, the Associated Press reports.

Go deeper ... Where abortion will be illegal with Roe v. Wade overturned

This story will be updated as more clinics close.