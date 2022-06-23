Austin-based dating app Bumble will sign 50 female college athletes to name, image, likeness deals to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

The big picture: The first 25 women were announced Thursday, and the athletes represent schools across the country.

At least six are from Texas universities, including Texas Longhorn basketball player Aaliyah Moore and Texas State volleyball player Janell Fitzgerald.

Details: The partnerships involve media and other engagement opportunities over a year, and athletes will be Bumble ambassadors on their campuses, Forbes reported.

Why it matters: NIL deals have allowed student athletes to profit off of their influence.

Last fall, we wrote about how UT athletes were capitalizing on their name, image and likeness after the NCAA announced an interim policy that allowed students to snag the deals.

What they're saying: Christina Hardy, Bumble's director of talent and influencer, said the sponsorships could help female athletes move closer to an equal playing field in college sports.

"These sponsorships are an exciting step in empowering and spotlighting a diverse range of some of the most remarkable collegiate women athletes from across the country — athletes who work just as hard as their male counterparts, and should be seen and heard," Hardy said.

Context: Bumble, which was designed to protect women from unwanted attention, gives women the power to make the first move on its app.