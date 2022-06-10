Austin Starbucks workers join national labor push

Baristas at a Starbucks by the UT campus will tally votes Friday on whether to unionize.

The big picture: The strong economy, combined with a pro-union White House and lingering pandemic concerns, are fueling a new labor movement across the U.S.

Workers at the Starbucks on West 24th Street are the latest group to consider forming a union.

What they're saying: Morgan Leavy, who works at the Starbucks at 45th and Lamar — which recently became the first in Texas to unionize — said employees want better insurance and higher pay.

At a starting salary of $14 for baristas, Leavy said Starbucks workers in Austin can't afford rent.

"Starbucks workers are not paid enough for a job that's more skilled than people assume," Leavy told Axios.

If you support the effort, list your name as "Union Strong" when you order a coffee, Leavy said.

Between the lines: Starbucks workers aiming to organize have complained of union-busting techniques, such as cut hours and tighter rules, per KVUE.

The other side: A Starbucks spokesperson defended the company's benefits and COVID policies in a statement to Axios and pointed to the recent announcement of increased wages and benefits for staff at non-unionized locations.

"From the beginning, we've been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed," the spokesperson wrote in an email.

The company has also said that "any claims of union busting are false."

State of play: Aaron Sojourner, an analyst at the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research, told Axios that conditions for forming a union are more favorable than they have been in decades.