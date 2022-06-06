Jun 6, 2022 - News

How to get from Austin to Jamaica

Asher Price
A gazebo on a beach in Jamaica.
Silver Sands Beach, about 30 miles east of Jamaica's Montego Bay. Photo: Phil Clarke Hill/contributor via Getty

This weekend marked the maiden flight of new nonstop service from Austin to Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Why it matters: Now you can leave Austin on a Saturday and kick up Caribbean sand that very evening.

Between the lines: The new American Airlines flight "provides more access to Jamaica from this important U.S. state to support our booming travel recovery," Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica's minister of tourism, said.

Yes, but: Holy cow, the Austin airport is getting busy — and another new destination adds to the squeeze.

  • This is the eighth international route out of Austin for American alone.
  • Flashback: We wrote last month about unrest in the airline's pilot ranks as it makes Austin a key part of its expansion strategy.

What's next: On Thursday, Richard Branson will be in town to celebrate the recent launch of Virgin Atlantic's nonstop service to London.

The second-best theory of food and travel: If you can't make it all the way to Montego Bay, your best bet is to grab a bite at Nyam Sunshine, a Jamaican-Honduran food truck we love near ABIA, so it's almost like you're getting on a plane.

