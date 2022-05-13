"Field of Light" art installation to debut at wildflower center

What's likely to be a stunning art installation will open at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in September.

The big picture: ​​"Field of Light," created by British artist Bruce Munro, will illuminate 16 acres in the Texas Arboretum through 28,000 vibrant, solar-powered, fiber-optic pods — imagine lots of glowing dandelions — creating a shimmering field that slowly changes color.

Inspired by a trip Munro took with his wife to central Australia in the early 1990s, the installation has been mounted in at least a dozen places globally over the last decade.

What they're saying: "The hope is it brings people together and makes them aware of each other and the environment," Munro said in a video announcing the collaboration with the wildflower center, which partners with Austin-based management company C3 Presents.

"The Wildflower Center will be a great space because when you combine a man-made art installation with beautiful nature, it's going to be a winning combination," he said.

Of note: No public money is going to this installation, a PR official working on the project told Axios.

What's next: The organizers are looking for volunteers to help set up the installation in August and early September.