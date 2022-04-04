How to capture a perfect bluebonnet photo

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The sun is shining. The birds are singing. And bluebonnets are back.

Details: We've pulled together a quick guide on how to find bluebonnets in Central Texas and capture your best bluebonnet photo like a true Texan.

⏱ When: Texas bluebonnets emerge in the spring, with peak season in early April, according to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center.

"Due to less rain this past fall and winter, the displays will likely be average, but average is still beautiful," says Andrea DeLong-Amaya, the center's director of horticulture.

🧐 Where: You've probably spotted some in your own yard, neighborhood or right off the highway. Here are some go-to spots:

The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center offers 284 acres of gardens, an arboretum and managed natural areas with plenty of bluebonnet photo opps.

At St. Edwards University, bluebonnets are sprinkled throughout campus, but a majority can be found in front of East Hall.

Pace Bend Park is known for stunning views, swimming, camping and fields of bluebonnets, which are already blooming. It's worth the drive.

📸 How: Find a safe space. Proceed with caution if you're pulling off the side of the road, and check for stickers and critters as you make your way through a field.