How to capture a perfect bluebonnet photo
The sun is shining. The birds are singing. And bluebonnets are back.
Details: We've pulled together a quick guide on how to find bluebonnets in Central Texas and capture your best bluebonnet photo like a true Texan.
⏱ When: Texas bluebonnets emerge in the spring, with peak season in early April, according to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center.
- "Due to less rain this past fall and winter, the displays will likely be average, but average is still beautiful," says Andrea DeLong-Amaya, the center's director of horticulture.
🧐 Where: You've probably spotted some in your own yard, neighborhood or right off the highway. Here are some go-to spots:
- The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center offers 284 acres of gardens, an arboretum and managed natural areas with plenty of bluebonnet photo opps.
- At St. Edwards University, bluebonnets are sprinkled throughout campus, but a majority can be found in front of East Hall.
- Pace Bend Park is known for stunning views, swimming, camping and fields of bluebonnets, which are already blooming. It's worth the drive.
📸 How: Find a safe space. Proceed with caution if you're pulling off the side of the road, and check for stickers and critters as you make your way through a field.
- Now, it's time to get low. Plop down in the middle of these beauties — and if you're the subject — make your photographer get on your level, too.
- Check your light. A middle-of-the-day bluebonnet photo is tough. Wait until golden hour — the soft-lit time shortly after sunrise or before sunset — for your best shot.
- Rule of thirds, anyone?
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.