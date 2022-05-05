Mother's Day reservations surge beyond 2019 levels

New data from the online reservation platform OpenTable shows that Mother's Day reservations in Austin have surged beyond pre-pandemic levels, a 108% increase compared to those made in 2019.

Why it matters: The restaurant industry was hit hard by the pandemic as businesses were forced to shutter in 2020 and later returned to limited capacity.

This January, dozens of Austin restaurants and bars closed for a day or more after staffers were struck with COVID — or out of an abundance of caution amid the Omicron surge.

By the numbers: Austin was among the top cities tracked by OpenTable experiencing a significant increase in Mother's Day reservations this year. Other cities that saw a sharp increase:

Scottsdale: 168%

Columbus, Ohio: 158%

Orlando: 117%

Zoom out: The increase is part of a wider trend for Mother's Day dining, which shows OpenTable reservations are up 39% nationwide compared to 2019 and up 13% compared to 2021.

Of note: Austin restaurants continue to face staffing shortages, with the city's service industry workforce rebounding at a slower rate than others.

Restaurant jobs per 1,000 total jobs were down 6.3% in 2021, the sixth largest decline among top-50 metros, according to a workforce report from BentoBox.

The bottom line: As dining returns, many restaurants are still dealing with staggering employee reductions as part of the so-called “Great Resignation.”