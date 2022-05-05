May 5, 2022 - News
Inflation upends summer travel plans
Those elevated prices are pushing some Americans to change travel plans, whether by reducing their number of trips or finding cheaper activities.
Yes, but: The surging costs aren't entirely stopping travelers. About nine in 10 Americans (85%) are expecting to travel this summer, according to the U.S. Travel Association.
- AAA reports that 2022 travel bookings are off to a much stronger start compared to this time last year, while the CEO of Expedia Group predicts this summer will be "the busiest travel season ever," writes Axios' Joann Muller.
Zoom in: Austinites know all too well that travelers are headed here.
- Throughout the winter holiday season, airport officials warned of long wait times.
- By March, the Austin airport was pushed to the brink as SXSW collided with other major events in town, resulting in a TSA line that queued around the airport, fuel shortages and missed flights — almost enough to keep us home this summer.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.