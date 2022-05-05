May 5, 2022 - News

Inflation upends summer travel plans

Nicole Cobler
Adapted from Bankrate; Chart: Axios Visuals

Those elevated prices are pushing some Americans to change travel plans, whether by reducing their number of trips or finding cheaper activities.

Yes, but: The surging costs aren't entirely stopping travelers. About nine in 10 Americans (85%) are expecting to travel this summer, according to the U.S. Travel Association.

Zoom in: Austinites know all too well that travelers are headed here.

  • Throughout the winter holiday season, airport officials warned of long wait times.
  • By March, the Austin airport was pushed to the brink as SXSW collided with other major events in town, resulting in a TSA line that queued around the airport, fuel shortages and missed flights — almost enough to keep us home this summer.
