Inflation upends summer travel plans

Adapted from Bankrate; Chart: Axios Visuals

Those elevated prices are pushing some Americans to change travel plans, whether by reducing their number of trips or finding cheaper activities.

Yes, but: The surging costs aren't entirely stopping travelers. About nine in 10 Americans (85%) are expecting to travel this summer, according to the U.S. Travel Association.

AAA reports that 2022 travel bookings are off to a much stronger start compared to this time last year, while the CEO of Expedia Group predicts this summer will be "the busiest travel season ever," writes Axios' Joann Muller.

Zoom in: Austinites know all too well that travelers are headed here.