10 hours ago - News
Expect busy travel times through the holidays
Nicole Cobler
People in line at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
Air travelers wait in line at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Photo: Ben Sklar/Getty Images

Airport officials have warned travelers to anticipate a "significantly busier" experience during the holiday season, starting Friday through Nov. 29.

The big picture: Increased vaccination rates and pent-up demand after many families canceled holiday plans last year are likely to result in a busy Thanksgiving travel season, airport officials said.

  • Arrive early to give yourself plenty of time for parking, rental car transactions, checking luggage and going through security, especially before 9am.
  • TSA recommends travelers arrive at least three hours early for all flights, including for passengers with TSA PreCheck and Clear. Security checkpoints open at 3:30am.

Other tips: Travelers getting dropped off in the morning can use both the upper and lower curbsides to ease traffic.

  • Airport officials also cautioned that parking is expected to fill up. Travelers should plan ahead or find limited reservations for the garages.
  • Masks are required for travelers older than 2.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Austin stories

No stories could be found

Austinpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more