Expect busy travel times through the holidays
Airport officials have warned travelers to anticipate a "significantly busier" experience during the holiday season, starting Friday through Nov. 29.
The big picture: Increased vaccination rates and pent-up demand after many families canceled holiday plans last year are likely to result in a busy Thanksgiving travel season, airport officials said.
- Arrive early to give yourself plenty of time for parking, rental car transactions, checking luggage and going through security, especially before 9am.
- TSA recommends travelers arrive at least three hours early for all flights, including for passengers with TSA PreCheck and Clear. Security checkpoints open at 3:30am.
Other tips: Travelers getting dropped off in the morning can use both the upper and lower curbsides to ease traffic.
- Airport officials also cautioned that parking is expected to fill up. Travelers should plan ahead or find limited reservations for the garages.
- Masks are required for travelers older than 2.
