Expect busy travel times through the holidays

Airport officials have warned travelers to anticipate a "significantly busier" experience during the holiday season, starting Friday through Nov. 29.

The big picture: Increased vaccination rates and pent-up demand after many families canceled holiday plans last year are likely to result in a busy Thanksgiving travel season, airport officials said.

Arrive early to give yourself plenty of time for parking, rental car transactions, checking luggage and going through security, especially before 9am.

TSA recommends travelers arrive at least three hours early for all flights, including for passengers with TSA PreCheck and Clear. Security checkpoints open at 3:30am.

Other tips: Travelers getting dropped off in the morning can use both the upper and lower curbsides to ease traffic.