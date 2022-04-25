Early voting kicks off for May 7 election

Early voting launches Monday for a citywide ballot initiative that would effectively decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana and end the practice of "no-knock warrants" by police.

The big picture: Mike Siegel with Ground Game Texas gathered 34,000 signatures to put the measure on the May 7 ballot, and it's seen little opposition.

Flashback: After a 9-0 resolution vote by the Austin City Council, then-police chief Brian Manley announced in 2020 that his department would end misdemeanor marijuana arrests and citations.

Voters will decide whether to formalize that city policy.

Zoom out: Public opinion over the decriminalization of weed is shifting.

A Gallup poll in November had 68% of Americans supporting full legalization of marijuana, up from 34% in 2001.

As for no-knock warrants, Austin police union president Ken Casaday told KUT that use of the warrants is rare, but "it is vital to have access to it."

The other side: Ground Game Texas called the no-knock warrants "dangerous." Several local governments have banned or limited the use of the warrants by law enforcement officials after the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

Of note: Proposition A is the only ballot initiative within the city of Austin, but Texas voters can vote on two proposed amendments to the state constitution — one over the tax rate for elderly and disabled homeowners and another to increase the homestead exemption for school district property taxes.

Plus, there are a slew of local races and ballot initiatives in Central Texas.

Check polling locations and find your personal ballot at the Travis County Clerk's website.

Early voting is open from April 25 to May 3. Election Day is May 7.