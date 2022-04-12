Data: American Community Survey; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

Texans grew marginally wealthier in the second half of the last decade, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

By the numbers: The state's median household income rose 5% — from $60,771 between 2011-2015 to $63,826 between 2016-2020.

The big picture: That was the final stretch of the longest expansion in the history of U.S. business cycles and followed the Great Recession.

The boom ended in spring 2020 as COVID spread, Axios' Mike Allen writes.

Zoom in: Central Texas experienced significantly faster growth than the rest of the state.

Travis County saw the biggest gains in median household income at a 31.3% increase, growing from $61,000 to $81,000.

Williamson County saw a 23.2% change, increasing from $74,000 to $91,000.

Fast-growing Hays County saw a 17.3% increase, jumping from $59,000 to $69,000.

Yes, but: Inflation.

Zoom out: The nation's median household income, which had been $59,000 from 2011-2015, rose to $65,000 from 2016-2020.