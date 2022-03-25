Reader response: best spots for al pastor

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

We asked, and you answered. Here's some recent correspondence we've had with Axios Austin readers.

What you're saying: On the best places for al pastor:

Suzie H., who says she and her husband lived part-time in Mexico for nearly a decade, "came to the conclusion, hands down, that the best tacos al pastor (in Austin) can be found at Curra's Grill on Oltorf."

"The tacos are full of just the right stuff … grilled pork, onions and pineapple, accompanied by the green sauce that should always round out the dish. Also, Curra's tacos are bigger than ones I've found elsewhere. They do not skimp on their servings."

Reader Luis recommends El Taquito on Riverside and its flagship in Pflugerville — "best al pastor."

True story: After Asher took his friend Marc B. to El Taquito at the start of a weekend visit from NYC, Marc wanted to go to El Taquito no fewer than three times.

Belinda H. writes that El Mercado on South First "makes a delicious taco al pastor."

In honor of the Ides of March, we also asked you to fess up if you took Latin in school.

Jay J. fondly remembered Jo Roberts, his "wonderful teacher" up in Richardson: "She spent a lot of time on mythology and would frequently digress instead of droning on about some random declination."

"The best part was coming to the State Junior Classical League conference here in Austin. This is ancient history though as I graduated in 1981!" Jay added.

"Ugh," wrote Bradley B. "We had to memorize certain portions of Shakespeare's 'Julius Caesar' in high school English class. That 'Ides of March' thing was part of it. It still haunts me 40 years later."

Finally, we asked readers if they had noticed any spikes in rideshare service prices during SXSW.