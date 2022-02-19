3 cool weekend getaways from Austin
Spring travel is back.
The big picture: 2022 is shaping up as a banner year for the hamlets and state parks on Austin's fringes, thanks to easy access to COVID vaccines and expired pandemic-era restrictions.
Why it matters: Tourism is key to the economies of rural Texas.
- And, let's face it, after the stresses of Omicron and Delta and a devastating winter storm a year ago, we could all use a change of scenery and a bit of carefree fun.
- Here's where to go:
1. Colorado Bend State Park
Take a nearly two hour road trip northwest to find a backdrop of gorgeous limestone ranchland in the heart of Texas' pecan country.
Read our full guide on where to stay, what to eat and what to do.
2. Fredericksburg
Ninety minutes due west of Austin, on a pretty, winding drive on U.S. 290, Fredericksburg is the historic home of the Hill Country and a great jumping off point for Central Texas wineries and state parks.
3. New Braunfels
Spend a peaceful weekend in New Braunfels, the German town settled on the banks of the Comal and Guadalupe rivers, located roughly 50 minutes south of Austin between San Marcos and San Antonio.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.