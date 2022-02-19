3 cool weekend getaways from Austin

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Spring travel is back.

The big picture: 2022 is shaping up as a banner year for the hamlets and state parks on Austin's fringes, thanks to easy access to COVID vaccines and expired pandemic-era restrictions.

Why it matters: Tourism is key to the economies of rural Texas.

And, let's face it, after the stresses of Omicron and Delta and a devastating winter storm a year ago, we could all use a change of scenery and a bit of carefree fun.

Here's where to go:

1. Colorado Bend State Park

Gorman Falls at Colorado Bend State Park. Photo courtesy of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Take a nearly two hour road trip northwest to find a backdrop of gorgeous limestone ranchland in the heart of Texas' pecan country.

Read our full guide on where to stay, what to eat and what to do.

2. Fredericksburg

A sign written with "Marktplatz - Vereinskirche" (literally, "market square - assembly church") seen in Fredericksburg. Photo: Chris Melzer/picture alliance via Getty Images

Ninety minutes due west of Austin, on a pretty, winding drive on U.S. 290, Fredericksburg is the historic home of the Hill Country and a great jumping off point for Central Texas wineries and state parks.

Read our full guide.

3. New Braunfels

Fun on the Comal River. Photo courtesy: New Braunfels Convention & Visitors Bureau

Spend a peaceful weekend in New Braunfels, the German town settled on the banks of the Comal and Guadalupe rivers, located roughly 50 minutes south of Austin between San Marcos and San Antonio.

Read our full guide.