Spend a peaceful weekend in New Braunfels, the German town settled on the banks of the Comal and Guadalupe rivers, located roughly 50 minutes south of Austin between San Marcos and San Antonio.

What to expect: It's the perfect distance for an easy day trip, or a weekend enjoying the river, local bites, shopping and more.

Where to stay:

New Braunfels offers a slew of hotels and charming rental properties along the water.

Eight guests can crash at this historic home within walking distance from the Comal River, downtown and Schlitterbahn ($334/night).

Pitch a tent at Camp Huaco Springs on the Guadalupe River, with options for tent camping ($50-$65/night), RV hookups and cabins ($190-$355/night).

Stay in a condo along the Comal River ($153/night) for access to the water and walking distance from the best restaurants in town.

What to do:

Whether you're spending a summer weekend in your swimsuit or cozied up by a fire during the offseason, New Braunfels has plenty to offer.

New Braunfels Farmers Market. Photo: New Braunfels Convention & Visitors Bureau

Slather on sunscreen and float the Comal River with any one of the city's tube rental companies. Prices typically range from $15-$22, or you can float with your own tube.

Shop on the square at any number of the city's antique malls and boutiques.

Hit the water slides at the original Schlitterbahn waterpark.

Plan your trip around Wurstfest, the German festival held each fall along the river with no shortage of beer pitchers and sausage-on-a-stick.

Don't skip the 10-minute drive up the road to the tiny town of Gruene. Dance the night away at the historic Gruene Hall, snag homemade fudge from the Gruene General Store or get a burger, onion rings and jalapeño margarita at the Gristmill.

What to eat:

Pick up a sweet treat from Naegelin's Bakery, the oldest bakery in Texas.

Naegelin's Bakery. Photo courtesy: New Braunfels Convention & Visitors Bureau