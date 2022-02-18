Austin drivers spent nearly two days in traffic last year

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: TomTom Traffic Index 2021; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Austin drivers lost nearly two entire days to traffic last year, but that's still better than pre-pandemic gridlock.

What's happening: We're spending less time stuck in the car, especially during traditional commute times, as many people continue to work from home.

Congestion during morning and evening rush hour last year dropped 20% compared to 2019, the annual TomTom Traffic Index found.

Why it matters: Solving Austin traffic congestion is now a deeply contested political matter, as businesses and homeowners in the shadow of I-35 joust with the state transportation department over highway expansion plans.

By the numbers: Overall congestion levels in North America decreased 14% in 2021 compared with 2019. At traditional peak hours, the drop in traffic was 31%.

In Austin, the total time spent in traffic last year was 46 hours, up 2% from 2020, but down 7% from 2019.

Elsewhere in Texas, drivers in Houston spent an average of 46 hours in their cars; in Dallas, 39; and in San Antonio and El Paso, 36.

Between the lines: The change in traffic patterns could be one of the lasting trends of the pandemic, Axios transportation correspondent Joann Muller writes, but a lot will depend on whether remote work sticks.

Flashback: We reported that trips to downtown Austin were well off pre-pandemic levels last fall.

Zoom out: While 46 hours of local car time might seem like a lot, it's a far cry from congestion hot spots like New York City (80 hours) and Los Angeles (75 hours).

Our thought bubble: Is it really "lost" time if you get to sing along to your favorite artist, hear the latest mindless thing a radio DJ says about some football recruit, or listen, gripped, to a new podcast? (No, yes, no.)