COVID's effect on downtown Austin traffic persists

Visits to downtown Austin still lag since the pandemic began, a sign that COVID-19 continues to shape when, where and how people move, per new data.

Driving the news: Downtown trips to Austin this fall were down 21% compared to February 2020.

The big picture: Traffic congestion is returning to many U.S. cities, but has yet to match pre-pandemic levels, according to new data from INRIX, a mobility research firm.

One reason: People aren't making as many trips downtown, in part because many employees continued to work remotely.

The good news: Austinites are spending a lot less time stuck in traffic.

The average local driver lost 32 hours to congestion this year — worse than the 19 in 2020, when traffic was light — but down from the 69 hours typical in 2019.

Flashback: We've reported how downtown Austin is making a recovery.

The number of businesses operating downtown has increased by more than 60 between February and October.

And taxable alcohol sales are increasing at downtown restaurants, bars and entertainment venues after falling 99% year over year in April 2020.

Nationwide, downtown trips have decreased 22% compared to pre-COVID levels.

Data: INRIX; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

Houston's downtown trips are off 25%; Dallas', 32%; and San Antonio's, 5%.

Of note: The data includes trips downtown for sporting events, shows and restaurants, not just work commutes.

Oddly: Austin's I-35 was not on the list of top 25 worst U.S. corridors in the INRIX report.