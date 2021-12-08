COVID's effect on downtown Austin traffic persists

Visits to downtown Austin still lag since the pandemic began, a sign that COVID-19 continues to shape when, where and how people move, per new data.
Driving the news: Downtown trips to Austin this fall were down 21% compared to February 2020.
The big picture: Traffic congestion is returning to many U.S. cities, but has yet to match pre-pandemic levels, according to new data from INRIX, a mobility research firm.
- One reason: People aren't making as many trips downtown, in part because many employees continued to work remotely.
The good news: Austinites are spending a lot less time stuck in traffic.
- The average local driver lost 32 hours to congestion this year — worse than the 19 in 2020, when traffic was light — but down from the 69 hours typical in 2019.
Flashback: We've reported how downtown Austin is making a recovery.
- The number of businesses operating downtown has increased by more than 60 between February and October.
- And taxable alcohol sales are increasing at downtown restaurants, bars and entertainment venues after falling 99% year over year in April 2020.
Nationwide, downtown trips have decreased 22% compared to pre-COVID levels.
- Houston's downtown trips are off 25%; Dallas', 32%; and San Antonio's, 5%.
- Of note: The data includes trips downtown for sporting events, shows and restaurants, not just work commutes.
Oddly: Austin's I-35 was not on the list of top 25 worst U.S. corridors in the INRIX report.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.