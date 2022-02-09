Campaign ads hit the airwaves in Austin congressional race

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The advertising wars are heating up in a Democratic primary for an Austin congressional seat.

Driving the news: Former Austin City Council Member Greg Casar on Tuesday launched a six-figure ad buy that will run districtwide as he faces off against Texas Rep. Eddie Rodriguez.

The 35th District runs from eastern Travis County to San Antonio along a narrow strip of Interstate 35.

Catch up quick: The winner of the Democratic primary is very likely to win the general election in this massively Democratic district.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, who previously held the seat, is instead running in the newly created, Austin-centered 37th Congressional District.

What they show: Casar's upbeat new ad, titled "A Bold Agenda for Working Families," hails his efforts on behalf of construction workers, in favor of paid sick leave and raising the minimum wage.

Rodriguez's ad, released Monday, is a take on the Dos Equis commercials.

Highlighting his opposition to the Iraq War and work with other Democrats to promote voting rights, the spot describes Rodriguez as "the most interesting candidate for Congress."

"Vote Eddie, my friends," it concludes.

Of note: Both candidates promote their defense of a Planned Parenthood clinic.

Plus: While neither mentions the other in the ads, a Rodriguez mailer attacks Casar for having "designed the disastrous ordinance lifting the ban on tent cities in Austin."

In 2019, Casar led the effort, at least in part on humanitarian grounds, to lift the citywide ban against public camping — an initiative later overturned by voters and state lawmakers.

By the numbers: Casar's campaign had $356,000 at the end of 2021, per filings with the Federal Election Commission.

Rodriguez's campaign had $220,000 on hand.

At least two other candidates have filed to run as Democrats, including Rebecca Viagran of San Antonio, who had $45,000 on hand.

What's next: Early voting for the March Democratic primary runs Feb. 14-25, with Election Day on March 1.