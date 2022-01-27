Austin passes COVID peak, but health experts urge vaccinations

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Texas Department of State Health Services; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

Texas seems to have turned a corner in its fight against Omicron, but the latest case surge proved the need for booster shots in the battle against COVID-19.

The big picture: A new report from the University of Texas' COVID-19 Modeling Consortium found that the Austin-Round Rock metro area likely hit its peak in COVID cases on Jan. 9, and Tuesday marked the metro's hospital admission peak.

Researchers predict Austin will see ICU admissions peak between Feb. 3-7.

The highly transmissible Omicron variant led Texas to record its highest daily case counts since the start of the pandemic through January, reaching more than 61,000 confirmed cases in a single day on Jan. 12.

Hospitalizations across the state have climbed, pushing Travis County's rolling seven-day average of new daily hospital admissions to more than 115 — well above the summer average of 84 as of Aug. 11.

Here's where vaccines come in: New data released by the Texas Department of State Health Services shows that unvaccinated residents are twice as likely to contract COVID and 16 times more likely to die of a COVID-associated illness.

The findings mirror national trends on deaths among vaccinated versus unvaccinated individuals.

Of note: Health officials define "fully vaccinated" as individuals with two doses of mRNA vaccines or one of Johnson & Johnson.

The state health agency is working toward additional comparisons for people with booster shots, state agency spokesperson Chris Van Deusen told Axios.

The Texas figures come as a promising sign, but health experts have found that booster shots provide greater protection against Omicron.

A CDC study released last week found that booster shots overwhelmingly prevented hospitalizations from the Omicron variant.

"We continue to strongly recommend a booster for everyone who is eligible, especially older adults and others at higher risk of complications from COVID-19," Van Deusen said.

What's next: State and local health officials are urging residents to get booster shots as soon as possible to slow the spread of Omicron and better prepare for future surges and variants.

Texans shouldn't let down their guard yet, Van Deusen added.

"I don't think we can say conclusively that we're past the peak, but there are certainly encouraging signs: The positivity rate has been coming down for the last 10 days or so, and new cases are down compared to last week. Even hospitalizations are a little lower than late last week."

Austin remains in Stage 5, the city's highest threat level for Austin Public Health's risk-based guidelines.