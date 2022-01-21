CDC: Pfizer and Moderna boosters overwhelmingly prevent Omicron hospitalizations

Booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines overwhelmingly prevented hospitalizations from the Omicron variant, according to Center for Disease Control and Prevention data out Friday.

Driving the news: Pfizer and Moderna boosters were 90% effective at preventing Americans infected with the Omicron variant from ending up in the hospital, per the data.

The booster shots also reduced the likelihood of a visit to an emergency department or urgent care clinic in the first place, and were especially effective in preventing death among Americans over 50.

The big picture: The data come as the highly contagious Omicron variant rapidly spread across the country over the last month.

While the Omicron wave in the U.S. may be peaking, COVID deaths are still climbing, Axios' Sam Baker and Kavya Beheraj report.

Go deeper: Omicron pushes COVID deaths toward 2,000 per day