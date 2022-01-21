Sign up for our daily briefing

CDC: Pfizer and Moderna boosters overwhelmingly prevent Omicron hospitalizations

Erin Doherty

Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines overwhelmingly prevented hospitalizations from the Omicron variant, according to Center for Disease Control and Prevention data out Friday.

Driving the news: Pfizer and Moderna boosters were 90% effective at preventing Americans infected with the Omicron variant from ending up in the hospital, per the data.

  • The booster shots also reduced the likelihood of a visit to an emergency department or urgent care clinic in the first place, and were especially effective in preventing death among Americans over 50.

The big picture: The data come as the highly contagious Omicron variant rapidly spread across the country over the last month.

Go deeper: Omicron pushes COVID deaths toward 2,000 per day

Neil Irwin
Updated 15 mins ago - Economy & Business

Janet Yellen co-opts Reaganomics phrase for new Davos speech

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at a speech this week. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The U.S. needs to focus on increasing its productive potential, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told world leaders Friday, calling for what she terms "modern supply side economics."

Why it matters: She co-opted a phrase traditionally used by political conservatives to describe low-tax and deregulatory policies — and framed the Biden administration's initiatives as the best path forward to achieve greater national prosperity.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

National Archives releases Trump White House records to Jan. 6 panel

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The National Archives on Thursday evening released records of former President Trump's White House to the House Jan. 6 Select Committee, the agency said.

Why it matters: The committee now has documents that Trump attempted to keep hidden, arguing that their release would undermine his executive privilege.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Neil Irwin
24 mins ago - Economy & Business

Worker shortage unleashes a forever jobs crisis

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Workers are in the driver's seat in the labor market, and that doesn't look likely to change anytime soon. It's also starting to alter the competitive landscape across the business world.

Driving the news: The terms of competition are shifting, especially in labor-intensive industries. The advantage goes to companies that have some distinct advantage in their ability to attract the best workers.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow