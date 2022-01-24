Austin's favorite key lime pie

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Reader Mitchell Carney recently laid down for Axios Austin a delectable challenge: Determine the city's best cheesecakes and key lime pies.

Always game, you wrote us with your favorites.

Flashback: Last week we scribbled up your favorite cheesecakes.

As your dedicated scribes, we interrupted our very own weekends to do the tough work of checking out some of your key lime pie suggestions.

Luke H. described the version at Lucy's Fried Chicken, with locations off South Congress and Burnet, as "sneaky good"

Nicole's opinion: Super tangy and smooth with a dollop of whipped cream. The graham cracker crust is soft and tasty but pretty thin.

Political candidate Chito Vela and journalist Elly Dearman endorsed the key lime pie at Quack's.

Nicole's take: Quack's is her favorite coffee spot, and the key lime pie didn't disappoint. The crust is divine, and the pie was just the right blend of tangy and sweet.

And at least a half-dozen people lauded the key lime at Bartlett's. "Yum!" was Cynthia P's succinct description.

Other readers suggested Tiny Pies.

Nicole says: They were sold out of key lime pies, so I snagged a yummy coconut cream pie. (Her boyfriend described it as the "perfect crust to pie ratio.")

Finally, Faith S. wrote in with this touching endorsement of Route 12 Filling Station in Dripping Springs: It "has the best key lime pie I've had in years (since my Granny passed away in 2011 actually)!"