Renting is more affordable than owning a home in Austin

Data: ATTOM; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

It's cheaper to rent than purchase a home in Austin, according to a new report by real estate database company ATTOM.

Why it matters: Home prices continue to rise in the city, and the affordability gap is narrowing.

Owning a median-priced home is more affordable than the average rent for a three-bedroom property in 58% of the U.S., per ATTOM's analysis.

But in nearly 90% of the country, home prices are rising faster than wages, Axios' Jennifer Kingson reports.

There's a nationwide divide between cities and suburbs, though: Renting makes more sense in major metropolitan areas, while homeownership wins out in rural areas and suburbs, where property prices are lower.

Central Texas bucks the norm. While renting is cheaper than buying in the Austin metro area — in line with national trends — renting remains more affordable in surrounding suburban counties, the report found. That's the case in Hays, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall and Burnet counties — a sign of a booming population beyond Austin.

One big caveat: Renting may be cheaper, but rising rental prices make it unaffordable to many residents.

Austin rents have spiked as much as 25% over the last year as the housing squeeze trickles down.

​​The average 875-square-foot unit is going for roughly $1,500 a month.

Walter Moreau, executive director of Foundation Communities, said the group expects an average rent increase of about 3% in 2022, and something has to give.

"We're very nervous about that because our expenses are going up 11%," Moreau said.

"It is time for Facebook, Google, Apple, Tesla — and the others that are bringing tens of thousands of employees here at very high salaries — now is the time for them to make a difference and investment so that we don't end up like the Bay Area."

Of note: Comparing renting versus buying is difficult, Moreau added: "It depends on your income and how much of a mortgage you can afford. … On an individual basis, whether it's cheaper to buy or rent, comes down to a lot of personal factors."