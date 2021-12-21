The cheeriest holiday pop-up bars in Austin

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Christmas is around the corner, and it's time for a drink.

What's happening: We've rounded up a selection of holiday pop-up bars as you count down the days until Santa’s arrival.

👢 Boot scoot and boogie over to honkey tonk Donn's Depot for Christmas decor and live music.

🎄 Sit beneath Gibson Street Bar's towering Christmas tree.

🌺 Enjoy a tropical tiki Christmas at dive bar Nickel City.

🕎 Kitty Cohen's annual Hanukkah pop-up bar is here through Dec. 30. Nicole tried the Latke Punch and a Mezcal Mitzvah. Delicious.

🤫 The W Hotel transformed its "Secret Bar" into a silver winter wonderland, with a brand new fire and ice drink menu. Yes, there are flames and smoke involved.

❄️ Experience "snow" at the JW Marriott's Edge Rooftop Bar. Plus, catch live music and views of Congress Avenue.

❄️ And, of course, there's Miracle on Fifth Street.

Of note: Amid mounting Omicron uncertainties, you can always check out current public health guidelines as you plan nights out.