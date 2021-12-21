The cheeriest holiday pop-up bars in Austin
Christmas is around the corner, and it's time for a drink.
What's happening: We've rounded up a selection of holiday pop-up bars as you count down the days until Santa’s arrival.
👢 Boot scoot and boogie over to honkey tonk Donn's Depot for Christmas decor and live music.
🎄 Sit beneath Gibson Street Bar's towering Christmas tree.
🌺 Enjoy a tropical tiki Christmas at dive bar Nickel City.
🕎 Kitty Cohen's annual Hanukkah pop-up bar is here through Dec. 30. Nicole tried the Latke Punch and a Mezcal Mitzvah. Delicious.
🤫 The W Hotel transformed its "Secret Bar" into a silver winter wonderland, with a brand new fire and ice drink menu. Yes, there are flames and smoke involved.
❄️ Experience "snow" at the JW Marriott's Edge Rooftop Bar. Plus, catch live music and views of Congress Avenue.
❄️ And, of course, there's Miracle on Fifth Street.
Of note: Amid mounting Omicron uncertainties, you can always check out current public health guidelines as you plan nights out.
