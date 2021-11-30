1 hour ago - Food and Drink
A taste of Christmas at Austin's Miracle on 5th Street
Nicole Cobler
A photo of Miracle on 5th Street visitors standing at the bar.
Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Get into the holiday spirit with an evening out on the town at Miracle on 5th Street, the Christmas-themed, pop-up cocktail bar at The Eleanor.

You’ll feel like you’ve been transported to the North Pole, and Santa’s serving up some strong drinks.

The bar is decked out with wall-to-wall with Christmas decorations. Think: fake snow, red bows, lights (everywhere). Light-up reindeers dance across the ceiling, and a display of gifts wraps around the top of the main bar.

Pro tips:

  • Take a photo in Santa’s throne.
  • If you haven’t had enough, you can purchase to-go cocktails, glassware and other merchandise to enjoy at home.

We loved the “Snowball Old Fashioned.” It’s an old-fashioned with a twist: gingerbread syrup.

  • And don’t miss the “Porter’s Coffee Break” with Jameson Caskmates Irish whiskey, cold brew coffee, Guinness-maple syrup and salted-cinnamon cream.
  • Drinks are served in seasonal glassware, also available for purchase.

Plus: Head to the “Shot Ski Lodge,” serving up snowball old-fashioneds, signature shots, beer and wine.

Of note: We promise it’s not all about the libations. Parents can bring their kids before 7pm. Under-21 guests between the ages of 16-20 must prove their relationship to their parents, legal guardian or spouse with a photo ID or proper documentation.

If you go: The bar is operating on a walk-in basis through Dec. 28. Expect a line. However, visitors can skip the line with a “Dasher Pass,” which costs around $10 to $30, depending on the night.

  • If you’re ready to head to Miracle all season long, guests can purchase $50 season passes to skip the line any night.

Reservations are available for groups of 10 or more.

