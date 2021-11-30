A taste of Christmas at Austin's Miracle on 5th Street

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Get into the holiday spirit with an evening out on the town at Miracle on 5th Street, the Christmas-themed, pop-up cocktail bar at The Eleanor.

You’ll feel like you’ve been transported to the North Pole, and Santa’s serving up some strong drinks.

The bar is decked out with wall-to-wall with Christmas decorations. Think: fake snow, red bows, lights (everywhere). Light-up reindeers dance across the ceiling, and a display of gifts wraps around the top of the main bar.

Pro tips:

Take a photo in Santa’s throne.

If you haven’t had enough, you can purchase to-go cocktails, glassware and other merchandise to enjoy at home.

We loved the “Snowball Old Fashioned.” It’s an old-fashioned with a twist: gingerbread syrup.

And don’t miss the “Porter’s Coffee Break” with Jameson Caskmates Irish whiskey, cold brew coffee, Guinness-maple syrup and salted-cinnamon cream.

Drinks are served in seasonal glassware, also available for purchase.

Plus: Head to the “Shot Ski Lodge,” serving up snowball old-fashioneds, signature shots, beer and wine.

Of note: We promise it’s not all about the libations. Parents can bring their kids before 7pm. Under-21 guests between the ages of 16-20 must prove their relationship to their parents, legal guardian or spouse with a photo ID or proper documentation.

If you go: The bar is operating on a walk-in basis through Dec. 28. Expect a line. However, visitors can skip the line with a “Dasher Pass,” which costs around $10 to $30, depending on the night.

If you’re ready to head to Miracle all season long, guests can purchase $50 season passes to skip the line any night.

Reservations are available for groups of 10 or more.