Cranberry wars: Texans in line with national shopping habits

Data: Instacart; Map: Sara Wise/Axios; Illustrations: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A state-by-state look at cranberry shopping habits puts Texas roughly in line with the national average for fresh cranberry orders through Instacart, the food delivery service found.

Driving the news: Americans are divided over whether to have fresh or canned cranberry sauce on their Thanksgiving table, according to data from Instacart.

Fresh cranberry sauce has a slight edge, winning 26 states to canned cranberries' 24 states.

The Lone Star State is just .2% more likely to buy fresh cranberries over canned than the national average.

Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska are the top three states for fresh cranberry purchases.

Our cranberry takes: