Cranberry wars: Texans in line with national shopping habits
A state-by-state look at cranberry shopping habits puts Texas roughly in line with the national average for fresh cranberry orders through Instacart, the food delivery service found.
Driving the news: Americans are divided over whether to have fresh or canned cranberry sauce on their Thanksgiving table, according to data from Instacart.
- Fresh cranberry sauce has a slight edge, winning 26 states to canned cranberries' 24 states.
The Lone Star State is just .2% more likely to buy fresh cranberries over canned than the national average.
- Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska are the top three states for fresh cranberry purchases.
Our cranberry takes:
- Nicole prefers the fresh stuff, but she won't turn her nose up at canned cranberries if they're on the table. Her mom makes amazing fresh sauce every Thanksgiving.
- Asher's mother also makes a tasty cranberry sauce — one kind of spicy, another not. But you want to make sure not to overdo it: Remember, there's a lot of food to fit on that plate.
