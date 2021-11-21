Canned or fresh: The great cranberry sauce debate

Americans are divided over whether to have fresh or canned cranberry sauce at their Thanksgiving table, according to data from Instacart.

By the numbers: Fresh cranberry sauce has a slight edge, winning 26 states to canned cranberries' 24 states.

Mississippians are 22.3% more likely to buy canned cranberry sauce compared to the national average. Iowans are 70.6% more likely to buy fresh cranberries.

Of note: The top four states for cranberry production — Wisconsin, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Oregon — are split on cranberry preferences, according to the Agricultural Marketing Resource Center.