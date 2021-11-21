Sign up for our daily briefing

Canned or fresh: The great cranberry sauce debate

Data: Instacart; Map: Sara Wise/Axios; Illustrations: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Americans are divided over whether to have fresh or canned cranberry sauce at their Thanksgiving table, according to data from Instacart.

By the numbers: Fresh cranberry sauce has a slight edge, winning 26 states to canned cranberries' 24 states.

  • Mississippians are 22.3% more likely to buy canned cranberry sauce compared to the national average. Iowans are 70.6% more likely to buy fresh cranberries.

Of note: The top four states for cranberry production — Wisconsin, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Oregon — are split on cranberry preferences, according to the Agricultural Marketing Resource Center.

  • Wisconsinites and Oregonians lean toward fresh berries. Massachusetts and New Jersey residents prefer canned cranberries.

Sara FischerNicholas Johnston
Updated 55 mins ago - Economy & Business

Big media strikes back at Substack

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Pressure from new publishing platforms has finally pushed newsrooms to create programs that give writers more pay, autonomy and flexibility. Those changes are attracting some independent writers back to traditional news companies.

Why it matters: The Substack threat to newsrooms was overblown. Newsrooms have been quick to react to the idea of the independent-operator model while journalists have been sharing its challenges or detailing why they decided to return to newsrooms.

Ivana Saric
Updated 56 mins ago - Health

COVID rapid tests face holiday demand spike

Medical professional performs COVID-19 test using the Abbot BinaxNOW rapid test in December 2020 in Livingston, Montana. Photo: William Campbell/Getty Images

As many Americans prepare to travel and see loved ones ahead of Thanksgiving, developers and sellers of rapid at-home COVID-19 tests say they are prepared to meet an expected spike in demand for their products.

The big picture: The U.S. has been slower to embrace rapid at-home COVID-19 testing than Europe as regulatory hurdles helped make the tests scarce and overpriced. But the Biden administration has recently allocated billions of dollars to buy millions of rapid at-home COVID-19 tests to increase supply.

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
Updated 57 mins ago - Sports

Sports tickets meet NFTs

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The mobile revolution replaced paper tickets with digital barcodes. Now comes the next leap: upgrading barcodes to non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Driving the news: Teams and leagues are experimenting with NFTs as a way to increase the value of digital tickets, with the ultimate goal of rewarding (and thus increasing) attendance.

